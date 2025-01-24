Did not pay fine
Aschaffenburg suspect should have gone to prison
The alleged perpetrator of the fatal knife attack in Aschaffenburg should have been sent to prison for more than a month at the end of December 2024. This was announced by the Schweinfurt public prosecutor's office on Friday.
The man had been sentenced to fines at two different courts. He did not pay the first one, which is why he was supposed to serve a substitute prison sentence of 40 days on December 23. However, this did not happen. According to the public prosecutor's office, a court must, under certain conditions, form a so-called total sentence for two different convictions.
Only then would it be clear how long the convicted person would actually have to spend in prison or how much money they would have to pay. In the meantime, the second sentence with a fine has also become legally binding, said a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office. Therefore, the Schweinfurt district court first had to decide on a total sentence. This would have required deliveries and translations.
Man in a psychiatric ward
The 28-year-old suspect remained at large until 22 January. As reported, he is allegedly responsible for the fatal knife attack in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria (see video above). He is accused of two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm. The Afghan is said to be mentally ill and has therefore been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.
The right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) wants to commemorate the victims of the knife attack in Aschaffenburg on Friday afternoon. The town's central memorial service is to take place on Sunday. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) are among those planning to attend.
Special conference planned
A special conference of the interior ministers is planned for Monday. One of the topics to be discussed will be how to deal with mentally ill offenders. The Christian Democrats want to table motions next week to tighten up migration policy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
