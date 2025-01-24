The Häfn menu
Slices of cheese instead of a halal blast for Benko
Since Thursday evening, the "Gray House", as the Josefstadt prison is also known, has one more prominent inmate. However, everyday life in the prison is very different from René Benko's previous life - the record-breaking bankrupt now also has to cut back on his culinary delights.
Around 1,000 prisoners are incarcerated alongside Benko in the prison in Vienna's eighth district, the majority of them on remand. The prisoners are only allowed visits with prior permission and at set times.
Simple menu instead of gourmet cuisine
They wake up at 6 a.m. and the lights go on in their cells. Breakfast is then served at around 7 am. Culinary delights are rather simple, probably a change for the fallen real estate juggler. On Friday, for example, his breakfast menu included latte and brown bread with cheese spread.
Benko's prison menu on Friday
- Breakfast: latte, brown bread and Rupp cheese spread
- Lunch: Baked pea soup, breaded fish, parsley potatoes and salad
- Dinner: Bread with sliced cheese
For lunch we had baked pea soup as a starter and - very traditionally on Fridays - breaded fish with parsley potatoes and salad. Dinner is served very early and bread with sliced cheese has to last until the next morning.
Luxury life between villa, hunting and yacht
Benko, who despite his insolvency made headlines with his life of luxury between villa, hunting and yacht, does not expect any special treatment here. The economic and corruption prosecutor's office accuses the 47-year-old Tyrolean of defrauding investors and harming creditors. The former real estate juggler is expected to be remanded in custody on Friday.
Benko was arrested in Innsbruck on Thursday on suspicion of suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. The Signa founder is said to have "falsified an invoice and attempted to conceal assets and evade the access of authorities, trustees and creditors", according to the WKStA. It is investigating Benko together with German authorities after his former company empire collapsed in 2023.
