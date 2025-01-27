Vorteilswelt
Is this what you wear now?

The weirdest looks from Fashion Week in Paris

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 08:00

Men's Fashion Week is currently taking place in Paris. And anyone who thinks that there are only suits or jeans looks to be seen is mistaken. Because it's not just the men on the catwalks, but also the ladies in the front row who are creating the odd eye-catcher!

0 Kommentare

Singer and actress FKA twigs, for example, caused a flurry of flashbulbs with her unusual look before the Rick Owens fashion show in Paris.

Face paint and half bald head
Robert Pattinson's ex wore a rather simple outfit consisting of a rust-brown mini dress and dark brown leather jacket, not only with rather unusual accordion-style boots, but also with a very eye-catching look.

FKA twigs was impossible to miss in Paris. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Sabatelli, Lucia / Action Press )
FKA twigs was impossible to miss in Paris.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Sabatelli, Lucia / Action Press )

In addition to black face paint that looked almost alien, she also had her hair shaved out at the sides and then piled high at the back of her head.

The Pattinson ex's hairstyle and face paint were particularly astonishing. (Bild: picturedesk.com/JM HAEDRICH / Action Press/Sipa)
The Pattinson ex's hairstyle and face paint were particularly astonishing.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/JM HAEDRICH / Action Press/Sipa)

But the Brit was far from the only star to cause a stir in Paris with her style. Models and TV personalities Shannon and Shannade, known as the Clermont Twins, also attracted attention in a nude suit with an eye-catching feather pillow headdress and no less discreet overknee boots.

The Clermont twins presented a look that Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori might also like in Paris. (Bild: picturedesk.com/JM HAEDRICH / Action Press/Sipa )
The Clermont twins presented a look that Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori might also like in Paris.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/JM HAEDRICH / Action Press/Sipa )

Fashionable eye-catchers on the catwalk
There were also many curiosities to be seen on the catwalks. This coming fall and winter, real men will be able to roam the streets in a full-body alien suit - at least if designer Walter Van Beirendonck has his way. Incidentally, he also wants to establish a fly-curtain hat for the man of the world. 

Will there be an alien alert on the streets next fall? (Bild: picturedesk.com/JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Will there be an alien alert on the streets next fall?
(Bild: picturedesk.com/JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Walter Van Beirendonck's fly-curtain hat is also a real eye-catcher. (Bild: picturedesk.com/JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Walter Van Beirendonck's fly-curtain hat is also a real eye-catcher.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

The looks from the French label Bluemarble, which aims to score points with its customers with beaded curtain fur hoods, autumn leaf slippers and capes reminiscent of tablecloths, among other things, are also likely to make people smile.

The French label Bluemarble focused on beaded curtain hoods, ... (Bild: picturedesk.com/Zeppelin / Action Press)
The French label Bluemarble focused on beaded curtain hoods, ...
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Zeppelin / Action Press)
... Autumn leaf slippers ... (Bild: picturedesk.com/Zeppelin / Action Press)
... Autumn leaf slippers ...
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Zeppelin / Action Press)
... and tablecloth capes. (Bild: picturedesk.com/JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
... and tablecloth capes.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Whether these looks can really establish themselves as trends is questionable. But these creations are certainly fun to look at!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

