Is this what you wear now?
The weirdest looks from Fashion Week in Paris
Men's Fashion Week is currently taking place in Paris. And anyone who thinks that there are only suits or jeans looks to be seen is mistaken. Because it's not just the men on the catwalks, but also the ladies in the front row who are creating the odd eye-catcher!
Singer and actress FKA twigs, for example, caused a flurry of flashbulbs with her unusual look before the Rick Owens fashion show in Paris.
Face paint and half bald head
Robert Pattinson's ex wore a rather simple outfit consisting of a rust-brown mini dress and dark brown leather jacket, not only with rather unusual accordion-style boots, but also with a very eye-catching look.
In addition to black face paint that looked almost alien, she also had her hair shaved out at the sides and then piled high at the back of her head.
But the Brit was far from the only star to cause a stir in Paris with her style. Models and TV personalities Shannon and Shannade, known as the Clermont Twins, also attracted attention in a nude suit with an eye-catching feather pillow headdress and no less discreet overknee boots.
Fashionable eye-catchers on the catwalk
There were also many curiosities to be seen on the catwalks. This coming fall and winter, real men will be able to roam the streets in a full-body alien suit - at least if designer Walter Van Beirendonck has his way. Incidentally, he also wants to establish a fly-curtain hat for the man of the world.
The looks from the French label Bluemarble, which aims to score points with its customers with beaded curtain fur hoods, autumn leaf slippers and capes reminiscent of tablecloths, among other things, are also likely to make people smile.
Whether these looks can really establish themselves as trends is questionable. But these creations are certainly fun to look at!
