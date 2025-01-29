“People long for real life”

Have you ever tried the experiment of being completely with yourself every day? To answer every question honestly and do what you really want?

A few years ago, I got to the point where I turned everything upside down in order to dedicate myself to what I really want. I knew that I wanted to write full-time. This was some time before my first book was published. I went against all opinions and social norms and followed my heart's desire. Even if it actually seemed absurd to the outside world at the time. Since then, I've been doing exactly what I want. I'm also a very honest person and think it's important to say something at the right moment when the truth helps the majority. But I also think it's a virtue to remain silent if it hurts someone else's feelings and wouldn't help them either. I don't think it's possible to be completely yourself every day. We all have bad days, sometimes even bad phases. Good things don't always happen in life. The important thing is that we always find our way back to ourselves.