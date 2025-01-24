90 minute wait
Stinky flower in Sydney attracts tens of thousands
The rare stink flower "Putricia" is currently blooming in the Sydney Botanic Gardens. It has already attracted 20,000 onlookers since Thursday. The waiting time is at least 90 minutes.
Time to catch a glimpse of "Putricia" is running out: The spectacle only lasts around 24 hours, which is why the special greenhouse will be open until late on Friday. It will be years before the titanium root blooms again.
The plant is native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra and produces the largest flower in the entire plant kingdom. In some cases, it can grow more than three meters high. The huge bulb weighs more than 100 kilograms. When it opens, the plant develops a carrion smell to attract insects. The stench is compared to rotting fish, decaying flesh and sweaty sports socks.
Comparison with vomit
"Take wet socks from your youth and put them in a blender with some cat food you've left out in the sun. Then add some vomit from the day before, mix everything and take the lid off," described a member of staff at the Botanic Garden.
The name "putricia" comes from the English word "putrid", which means "foul" or "disgusting". The Latin name "Amorphophallus titanum" translates roughly as "misshapen giant penis". The plant is not only notorious for its size and stench, but also for its phallus-like shape.
In May 2022, a titan's root also bloomed in the Botanical Garden of the University of Vienna. Even then, it attracted countless visitors during extended opening hours.
