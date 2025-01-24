Sad farewell
Charlene without a wedding ring at her latest appearance
Princess Charlène of Monaco is a mystery. At her most recent appearance - a very sad one - she appeared without her wedding ring.
Together with her husband, Prince Albert, the Princess attended the funeral service for the late Minister of State Didier Guillaume. Not only a politician of the Principality, but also a close friend of the couple. His sudden death at the age of just 65 came as a shock to the Princely Family, according to reports.
Guillaume reportedly died on January 17 as a result of a "devastating illness". "The Principality of Monaco has lost an exemplary servant whose deeds and loyalty will be remembered. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and think of all who mourn him today," the Prince said in a statement. He had lost a very valued friend on whom he could always count.
For the memorial service, Charlene wore black mourning attire - as is fitting - with her hair elegantly pinned up and delicate stud earrings completing the look. But what was missing, according to "Hello" magazine, was her famous Cartier wedding ring.
It is not known why the Princess, who is repeatedly the victim of wild speculation about her marriage, took off the ring. However, there doesn't have to be much behind it: The fingers could have become narrower or swollen. In any case, Charlene will have had her reasons ...
