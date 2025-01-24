Polar Bears turn hit in Slovenia late

With just over three lines against a full home side, a mammoth task awaited. A key scene then, after a good 44 minutes. A shot from outside the blue line was deflected into the goal. However, the 3:0 did not count because the puck had already left the third and was therefore offside. The Slovenians complained too much and were given a penalty for criticism. So instead of 0:3, they had a chance in the power play: Wilfan Widen's shot was deflected decisively and the chase to catch up began (45'). Magic field hockey then ensued: Berger stopped Artner's high cross from the air and scored backhanded into the far corner.