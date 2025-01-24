Alps League
Polar Bears turn hit in Slovenia late
Top game was written on it and top game was in it! The Zeller Eisbären were not unsettled by the 2-0 loss in the Alps League clash at title contenders Jesenice and managed to turn things around in the final third.
For the Pinzgau team, still with a number of absentees but with new signing Devin Steffler in the line-up, the trip to Slovenia turned into the expected top game, with both teams giving each other nothing. In the middle of the first period, Salzburg survived a one-minute double deficit to go into the break goalless.
A crossbar goal took its revenge
The Polar Bears increasingly took command in the second period. However, they failed to score more than a crossbar goal. It was only towards the end of the third period that the home side came a little closer - and promptly scored to make it 1:0. Three minutes before the break, Sturm beat Zimmermann on the short corner. And it got even worse: After losing a disk in the offensive zone, Jesenice launched one of the few counter-attacks seconds before the siren and increased the lead to 2:0.
With just over three lines against a full home side, a mammoth task awaited. A key scene then, after a good 44 minutes. A shot from outside the blue line was deflected into the goal. However, the 3:0 did not count because the puck had already left the third and was therefore offside. The Slovenians complained too much and were given a penalty for criticism. So instead of 0:3, they had a chance in the power play: Wilfan Widen's shot was deflected decisively and the chase to catch up began (45'). Magic field hockey then ensued: Berger stopped Artner's high cross from the air and scored backhanded into the far corner.
New signing sets up the winning goal
And it got even better: Steffler chipped the puck, the keeper let it bounce and captain Johansson turned the game around five minutes before the end - 3:2! The Polar Bears thus drew level with leaders Ritten, are ahead thanks to winning the direct duel and can now only theoretically be overtaken by third-placed Jesenice. Debutant Devin Steffler reported: "I immediately felt good with the team. The whole team and my colleagues were very nice and I'm glad we got the win."
Meanwhile, the understrength Jungbullen suffered another setback, losing 3:1 away to the Wipptal Broncos and are now eleventh.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.