Eurowings still has big plans at Graz Airport

Second aircraft not yet fixed

This week, the top management of the German airline met in Graz for a closed meeting - including a reception in the Schlossberg restaurant with celebrity chef Johann Lafer. "We are extremely satisfied with the development of the base in Graz and very happy about the close cooperation with the airport and Styria Tourism," says Eurowings boss Jens Bischof. He would "rather see a second aircraft in Graz today than tomorrow". However, this is not yet foreseeable, at least not this year, partly due to capacity bottlenecks in the aviation industry.