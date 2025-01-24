Base proves its worth
Eurowings still has big plans at Graz Airport
During his visit to Styria, Jens Bischof, boss of Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings, is "extremely satisfied" with the development of the base in Graz so far. He would like to see a second aircraft stationed in Styria "sooner rather than later".
After the disastrous corona years, Graz Airport is on the upswing again, and the passenger figures recently presented for 2024 show a clear upward trend. The German airline Eurowings accounts for a not insignificant proportion of this, as it now carries the most passengers on direct flights from Graz.
Since the first flights in 2017, the Lufthansa subsidiary has significantly expanded its presence in Styria. "The biggest 'boost' certainly came with the stationing of a Eurowings aircraft in Graz in May 2023," says Wolfgang Grimus, Managing Director of Graz Airport. The ties between the Green Mark and Eurowings have also been strengthened by a cooperation with Styria Tourism. For example, the green Styrian heart adorns the Eurowings Airbus stationed in Graz.
Second aircraft not yet fixed
This week, the top management of the German airline met in Graz for a closed meeting - including a reception in the Schlossberg restaurant with celebrity chef Johann Lafer. "We are extremely satisfied with the development of the base in Graz and very happy about the close cooperation with the airport and Styria Tourism," says Eurowings boss Jens Bischof. He would "rather see a second aircraft in Graz today than tomorrow". However, this is not yet foreseeable, at least not this year, partly due to capacity bottlenecks in the aviation industry.
Eurowings flies directly to eleven destinations from Graz this summer, including Mallorca, Rhodes, Hurghada, Hamburg and Berlin. New to the program this year is Heraklion (Crete) and an expansion of flights to Mallorca. For the coming years, Jens Bischof still sees a lot of potential from Graz, especially for "warm-water destinations around the Mediterranean".
However, a resumption of connections to Amsterdam or London is currently not an issue, says airport boss Grimus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
