Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Base proves its worth

Eurowings still has big plans at Graz Airport

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 06:00

During his visit to Styria, Jens Bischof, boss of Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings, is "extremely satisfied" with the development of the base in Graz so far. He would like to see a second aircraft stationed in Styria "sooner rather than later".

0 Kommentare

After the disastrous corona years, Graz Airport is on the upswing again, and the passenger figures recently presented for 2024 show a clear upward trend. The German airline Eurowings accounts for a not insignificant proportion of this, as it now carries the most passengers on direct flights from Graz.

Since the first flights in 2017, the Lufthansa subsidiary has significantly expanded its presence in Styria. "The biggest 'boost' certainly came with the stationing of a Eurowings aircraft in Graz in May 2023," says Wolfgang Grimus, Managing Director of Graz Airport. The ties between the Green Mark and Eurowings have also been strengthened by a cooperation with Styria Tourism. For example, the green Styrian heart adorns the Eurowings Airbus stationed in Graz.

The heads of Graz Airport, Wolfgang Grimus (left) and Jürgen Löschnig (right), are pleased about the good cooperation with Eurowings boss Jens Bischof. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
The heads of Graz Airport, Wolfgang Grimus (left) and Jürgen Löschnig (right), are pleased about the good cooperation with Eurowings boss Jens Bischof.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Second aircraft not yet fixed
This week, the top management of the German airline met in Graz for a closed meeting - including a reception in the Schlossberg restaurant with celebrity chef Johann Lafer. "We are extremely satisfied with the development of the base in Graz and very happy about the close cooperation with the airport and Styria Tourism," says Eurowings boss Jens Bischof. He would "rather see a second aircraft in Graz today than tomorrow". However, this is not yet foreseeable, at least not this year, partly due to capacity bottlenecks in the aviation industry.

Eurowings flies directly to eleven destinations from Graz this summer, including Mallorca, Rhodes, Hurghada, Hamburg and Berlin. New to the program this year is Heraklion (Crete) and an expansion of flights to Mallorca. For the coming years, Jens Bischof still sees a lot of potential from Graz, especially for "warm-water destinations around the Mediterranean".

However, a resumption of connections to Amsterdam or London is currently not an issue, says airport boss Grimus.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf