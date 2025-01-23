Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Carinthia Unofficial

What’s going on in the Carinthian economy?

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 20:00

Sick leave is still the number one topic of conversation among local restaurateurs. The "Krone" has asked!

0 Kommentare

Vacation instead of sick leave? Although Stefan Sternad, spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce for the catering industry, has already revised and corrected his clumsy claim, the "Krone" has received numerous reactions. And as is so often the case, opinions are divided.

The outcry among employees and trade unionists was particularly strong and read something like this: 'The exploitative employers who don't even allow their employees to take sick leave. There is talk of social cuts.

Discussion is not conducted honestly
On the other side are the restaurateurs who have their backs to the wall financially - keyword: dying restaurants. Well-known names from the scene backed their WK chairman: "The discussion about the problem is not being conducted honestly," says Klagenfurt landlord Paul Haas (Landhaushof, Augustin, Domgassner).

It's not about sending sick employees to work, but "about the few rotten apples that put an extra burden on hard-working employees", says Franz Huditz (Felsenkeller Klagenfurt).

Sternad's main demands - i.e. the abolition of telephone and retroactive sick leave, carelessly issued sick notes and the assumption of costs by the ÖGK - were deliberately ignored, says Horst Jernej (Seerose Klopeiner See).

The question remains: do you sacrifice a small part of your own prosperity to save the whole?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf