What’s going on in the Carinthian economy?

Sick leave is still the number one topic of conversation among local restaurateurs. The "Krone" has asked!
Vacation instead of sick leave? Although Stefan Sternad, spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce for the catering industry, has already revised and corrected his clumsy claim, the "Krone" has received numerous reactions. And as is so often the case, opinions are divided.
The outcry among employees and trade unionists was particularly strong and read something like this: 'The exploitative employers who don't even allow their employees to take sick leave. There is talk of social cuts.
Discussion is not conducted honestly
On the other side are the restaurateurs who have their backs to the wall financially - keyword: dying restaurants. Well-known names from the scene backed their WK chairman: "The discussion about the problem is not being conducted honestly," says Klagenfurt landlord Paul Haas (Landhaushof, Augustin, Domgassner).
It's not about sending sick employees to work, but "about the few rotten apples that put an extra burden on hard-working employees", says Franz Huditz (Felsenkeller Klagenfurt).
Sternad's main demands - i.e. the abolition of telephone and retroactive sick leave, carelessly issued sick notes and the assumption of costs by the ÖGK - were deliberately ignored, says Horst Jernej (Seerose Klopeiner See).
The question remains: do you sacrifice a small part of your own prosperity to save the whole?
