“Dressing up” is a must when it comes to the ball

Red and black are particularly trendy this year

What no longer seems to go together politically is a trend on the dance floor: the classic colors red and black are once again very popular in women's ball fashion this year. And it's allowed to glitter - but not everywhere, as in previous years, but rather in the details, as the owner of Moon Dress in Linz's Schmidtorstraße reveals: "The trend is for deliberately placed details, often on very simple dresses. These highlights really set the scene for the dress and the wearer."