Season about to reach its peak
“Dressing up” is a must when it comes to the ball
Not only is the Vienna Opera Ball just around the corner, the ball season is also approaching its climax in Upper Austria. Ballrooms are decorated, choreographies are rehearsed and many people turn night into day. And they dress up for the occasion - it's even compulsory!
At last, they can forget about everyday life, take off their worn-out jogging bottoms and swap them for a tuxedo or gown. Float through the ballroom, accompanied by the clinking of glasses and celebrating guests. That's it - the magic of a ball evening that brightens up the rather dull season year after year.
Avoiding faux pas takes time
To ensure that the glamor of such an evening is not tarnished by a dress faux pas, it is worth investing time in the right outfit. This applies to both men and women. The "Krone" asked around to find out which trends are dominating the ball season.
Red and black are particularly trendy this year
What no longer seems to go together politically is a trend on the dance floor: the classic colors red and black are once again very popular in women's ball fashion this year. And it's allowed to glitter - but not everywhere, as in previous years, but rather in the details, as the owner of Moon Dress in Linz's Schmidtorstraße reveals: "The trend is for deliberately placed details, often on very simple dresses. These highlights really set the scene for the dress and the wearer."
If you can't get your partner on the dance floor, my advice is to force them to try it out! It's usually not a bad thing - on the contrary, it's often really fun!
Tanzlehrerin Marie Horn von der Danceschool Horn in der Linzer Marienstraße
When it comes to the cut, models are allowed to surprise, because in addition to traditional, softly flowing shapes, this year's motto is: dignified at the front, wow at the back! "Cut-outs, backless dresses and low-cut robes at the back are all the rage," says the fashion expert. And for men - how is a man properly dressed? "Just think James Bond," advises Berthold Windner from the costume shop of the same name on Linz's main square. "The lady's long evening dress at a ball should be accompanied by a tuxedo - unless a tailcoat is compulsory."
Linz ball calendar (an excerpt)
January 25, 2025: 73rd KV Ball Palais Kaufmännischer Verein Linz
February 8, 2025: Protestant Ball New City Hall Linz
February 18, 2025: 2nd Court Ball of the Schlaraffen Palais Kaufmännischer Verein Linz
March 3, 2025: Police Ball Brucknerhaus Linz
If not a tuxedo, then at least a jacket
According to Windner, it is also customary to borrow a suitable item of clothing to take this tip to heart. "If you can't wear a tuxedo - because you're too late for a ball, for example - then you should at least go for a bow tie instead of a tie - otherwise the lady will steal the show," says the master tailor with a wink.
Comfort is key
When choosing clothes and shoes, those who like to move should also consider a certain level of comfort - classic couple dancing never goes out of fashion. "Dancing is always in season," emphasizes Michael Horn, who has been teaching interested people to dance with his family for generations. He attributes this above all to the fact that, in addition to the social components, fitness now also plays a role. All waltzes then!
