Poorer childcare due to too many after-school care centers?

"Already pointed out months ago"

"It currently affects eight children here. But I pointed out the plight months ago," confirms Christiane Mann, head of the two crèches, alarming reports from mothers. For TBE, for example, the "Minibahnhof" has now been opened in Waidhofen for 1.7 million euros to make room for a second group like the one in Groß Siegharts. The manager has the childcare staff, but is already worried about having enough children for a second group.

Province identifies "misunderstandings"

The state says that parents and municipalities have talked past each other. "The municipalities are confident that they will find suitable solutions," says the department. The problem is that each municipality naturally wants to use its own group rooms to capacity first and foremost. And: "In general, it should be noted that, according to the law, the admission of children to kindergarten is the responsibility of the municipalities as kindergarten providers," explains the state department.