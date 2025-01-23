Many meat labels say nothing about animal welfare

However, even if certain standards apply, this is of little value without monitoring. In extreme cases, inspections only take place every 50 years, according to Tierschutz Austria. If a farm is opened, inspections are carried out, but often not for years. However, this does not generally apply: in some programs, strict inspections are even carried out annually. The AMA now also inspects pig fattening farms in the program annually and therefore more often than prescribed in the directive (three times a year). The number of inspections has recently been significantly increased with unannounced visits - so-called spot audits.