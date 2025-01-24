40 years for the blues
Oliver Mally: “Sir” celebrates his stage anniversary
Sir" Oliver Mally has been on stage for 40 years. Next week, the Styrian musician is hosting the 8th edition of the Bluestage in Graz. The "Krone" spoke to him in advance about his eventful career.
"I'm a mental patient when it comes to blues music," says "Sir" Oliver Mally in an interview with "Steirerkrone". The Styrian has now been on stage for 40 years as a guitarist and singer who is in demand worldwide and has played around 5500 concerts: "I simply have to be on stage, I'll even drive 3000 kilometers if I have to."
"Parents were big blues fans"
Mally practically sucked the blues in with his mother's milk: "My parents were both big blues fans: my mom loved Little Richard, dad listened to Ray Charles in the car. At some point, I also caught the fever. You don't choose it, it just happens at some point and you can't get rid of it for the rest of your life," he says.
He has experienced a lot in the 40 years of his career: "It's strange that I was later able to stand on stage with many of my musical heroes, such as Doug McLeod or Louisiana Red, who I adored as a youngster. These are moments that are tattooed on your heart," he says. Mally has made friends with many representatives of the international blues scene, from which the local audience also benefits. Mally organizes blues festivals with top stars in both Leibnitz and Graz: "We can only afford many of them because I know them privately."
Eighth edition of the Graz Blues Days
Next week (31. 1. and 1. 2.) the 8th edition of the Graz Bluestage will take place at the Orpheum. Mally has invited the Italian Stefano Barigazzi, among others: "A young lad who is highly virtuosic on the guitar and also a bomb singer." Dr. Will & The Wizards will also be guests: "Their concerts are like a New Orleans procession led by Tom Waits," enthuses Mally. And of course he will also be performing himself: "To celebrate my 40th birthday on stage, I'm presenting a new record with my friends from my band - my first live album."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
