Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

40 years for the blues

Oliver Mally: “Sir” celebrates his stage anniversary

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 10:00

Sir" Oliver Mally has been on stage for 40 years. Next week, the Styrian musician is hosting the 8th edition of the Bluestage in Graz. The "Krone" spoke to him in advance about his eventful career.

0 Kommentare

"I'm a mental patient when it comes to blues music," says "Sir" Oliver Mally in an interview with "Steirerkrone". The Styrian has now been on stage for 40 years as a guitarist and singer who is in demand worldwide and has played around 5500 concerts: "I simply have to be on stage, I'll even drive 3000 kilometers if I have to."

"Parents were big blues fans"
Mally practically sucked the blues in with his mother's milk: "My parents were both big blues fans: my mom loved Little Richard, dad listened to Ray Charles in the car. At some point, I also caught the fever. You don't choose it, it just happens at some point and you can't get rid of it for the rest of your life," he says.

Memories of a packed concert hall at the Graz Blues Days. Co-organizer "Sir" Oliver Mally will also be on stage this year to present his new album. (Bild: Alexander Danner)
Memories of a packed concert hall at the Graz Blues Days. Co-organizer "Sir" Oliver Mally will also be on stage this year to present his new album.
(Bild: Alexander Danner)

He has experienced a lot in the 40 years of his career: "It's strange that I was later able to stand on stage with many of my musical heroes, such as Doug McLeod or Louisiana Red, who I adored as a youngster. These are moments that are tattooed on your heart," he says. Mally has made friends with many representatives of the international blues scene, from which the local audience also benefits. Mally organizes blues festivals with top stars in both Leibnitz and Graz: "We can only afford many of them because I know them privately."

Eighth edition of the Graz Blues Days
Next week (31. 1. and 1. 2.) the 8th edition of the Graz Bluestage will take place at the Orpheum. Mally has invited the Italian Stefano Barigazzi, among others: "A young lad who is highly virtuosic on the guitar and also a bomb singer." Dr. Will & The Wizards will also be guests: "Their concerts are like a New Orleans procession led by Tom Waits," enthuses Mally. And of course he will also be performing himself: "To celebrate my 40th birthday on stage, I'm presenting a new record with my friends from my band - my first live album."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf