Superbowl winner this time as a referee

"A great experience," Morton is looking forward to the 59th edition of the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. In 2000, he was on the field as a linebacker for quarterback Kurt Warner's St. Louis Rams when they beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16. In 1996, he caught his first interception - from Dan Marino of all people, one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. "That was easy back then, Dan had made a mistake," grins Mike.