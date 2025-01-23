Chilling out on the Feuerkogel and in the billiard hall

Title contenders Hertha Wels will not be attending a training camp, but will be heading to the mountains on Saturday immediately after the test in Maxglan against Austria Salzburg. More precisely, with the cable car to the Feuerkogel, where there will be a team evening high above the Traunsee at the Kranabethhütte. "We'll spend the night there in a mattress dormitory, there'll be music in the hut, snacks and the players can finally clear their heads again," explains Wels manager Peter Huliak. Special activities for optimal team building are not only available in Wels, however: The Young Vikings Ried took the team bus to Wels after the 5:4 in the test against Edelweiss, where the regional league team got in the mood for the new season at the "Cafe endlos" at the pool table and in front of the darts machine.