For a good climate

Chilling out on the Feuerkogel and in the billiard hall

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 16:00

In Upper Austria's lower soccer division, team building and activities that promote team spirit are really "in" - time spent together should be an increasingly important factor for a successful season for the footballers from the Regionalliga Mitte and the OÖ-Liga.

Title contenders Hertha Wels will not be attending a training camp, but will be heading to the mountains on Saturday immediately after the test in Maxglan against Austria Salzburg. More precisely, with the cable car to the Feuerkogel, where there will be a team evening high above the Traunsee at the Kranabethhütte. "We'll spend the night there in a mattress dormitory, there'll be music in the hut, snacks and the players can finally clear their heads again," explains Wels manager Peter Huliak. Special activities for optimal team building are not only available in Wels, however: The Young Vikings Ried took the team bus to Wels after the 5:4 in the test against Edelweiss, where the regional league team got in the mood for the new season at the "Cafe endlos" at the pool table and in front of the darts machine.

Hertha players spend team night in the mattress camp on the Feuerkogel (Bild: feuerkogel.rocks)
Hertha players spend team night in the mattress camp on the Feuerkogel
(Bild: feuerkogel.rocks)

Chilling out before the derby
Upper Austrian league side Bad Leonfelden spend three chilled-out days in the winter paradise of Schladming from February 7, before focusing on soccer again at the end of the short trip

 and sit in the stands live in the Raiffeisen Arena for the Linz city derby between LASK and Blau-Weiß Linz. Upper Austrian league side Perg are also hosting a team evening in the provincial capital: after a guided tour of the LASK Arena catacombs, the Mühlviertel team are treating themselves to a team meal in a restaurant in the city center.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Herbert Eichinger
Herbert Eichinger
