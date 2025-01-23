For gourmets
Win a dinner in Vienna’s top restaurants
The Winter Pleasure Week 2025 will delight gourmets throughout Austria and invites you to experience the country's best restaurants. Over 60 top restaurants will spoil you with exquisite 4-course menus inspired by the flavors of the cold season. Now you have the chance to win an exclusive dinner for two including wine pairing in one of the top restaurants
From February 3 to 9, 2025, Austria will be transformed into a paradise for gourmets: the Winter Enjoyment Week invites you to enjoy winter delicacies in over 60 top restaurants throughout the country. Experience how top chefs conjure up sophisticated dishes using regional ingredients. Whether it's warming stews, succulent game dishes or sweet winter desserts - each menu is complemented by a perfectly matched wine pairing, making the evening a unique experience. And best of all: the Winter Pleasure Week makes these culinary highlights affordable and delights countless guests every year.
First-class dinners from €39.50
Whether in the vibrant capital of Vienna, in picturesque towns in Lower Austria or in other regions of Austria - top chefs everywhere invite you to enjoy their winter creations. The menus are not only a delight for the palate, but also a feast for the senses, as the lovingly prepared dishes tell stories of tradition, innovation and the magic of the cold season.
The concept offers something for every taste and budget. In restaurants without a toque, you can enjoy a delicious lunch menu for just € 19.50 and a 4-course dinner menu for € 39.50. In restaurants with a toque, there are 2-course lunch menus for the same price, while the dinner menus consist of 3 courses. There is a small surcharge for restaurants with additional toques: € 5 for the lunch menu and € 10 for the evening menu.
With these attractive prices, the Winter Pleasure Week is not only a culinary highlight, but also a price highlight that no one should miss out on. Whether in Vienna, Lower Austria or other regions - every gourmet will find the perfect offer here. You can find more information about the winter gourmet week HERE.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win a dinner for 2 people in each of the following Viennese restaurants
Simply complete the form below by the closing date on January 28th and you will be entered into the prize draw.
Do you want to double your chance of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Guten Morgen Wien" newsletter. All participating subscribers have double the chance of winning! Further information and conditions of participation can be found here.
