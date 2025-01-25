House building: “Many are crawling out of their holes again”

Probably also due to this uncertainty, financing expert Daniel Rieglbauer is currently seeing an increased trend towards new builds, whereas recently the focus has been on buying or renovating. "We had a very strong start to the year, of course also due to falling interest rates," says the Hartberg native. Many interested parties are now taking action. Most of those who come to him for advice are well prepared and are not about to embark on an adventure with their dream home: "Most people who come to us for advice have already thought about it. The rejection rate is less than five percent."