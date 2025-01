In the shop window! It’s boiling in Kitzbühel

It's boiling in Kitzbühel, the Alpine Mecca is bursting at the seams. The region is fully booked, all tickets for the downhill on Saturday are sold out. The party slalom is picking up speed, the hosts are rubbing their hands together. Everything is set up for a spectacle, but it remains to be seen what role the Austrians will play. However, this does not change the significance of the Streif adventure. Up to 300 million people worldwide watch live on TV, 1.2 billion follow the cult races at least briefly.