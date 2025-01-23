Odermatt: “This is my last big goal”

"I still have a score to settle."

Yes, the mood among the Swiss is great ahead of the Streif spectacle. No wonder: there have always been double victories in the four downhill races so far, and the Swiss have taken 13 podium places in eight speed races. While Austria has three. "Things often go up and down in sport - but I don't feel sorry for the Austrians," grins von Allmen. Still waiting for points in Kitzbühel, he adds: "I still have a score to settle with the Streif."