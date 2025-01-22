Bull notes
The double six was the bright spot
Salzburg didn't stand a chance against the Whites in the Champions League match in Madrid and lost 5-1 at Real. Nevertheless, one of the Bulls' midfield duo stood out positively at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The scores for the game from "Krone" editors Sebastian Steinbichler and Christoph Nister.
Blaswich 1
Only managed to save one ball and made an incredible blunder against Mbappé at 0-3. He's just advertising for a place on the bench.
Dedic 2
Formed an escort for goalscorer Rodrygo at 0:2, allowed himself to be outplayed by Vini at 0:4. Shone offensively with the assist for the consolation goal.
S. Baidoo 2
Like Terzic, he did not look good at 0:4. Struggled time and again against Mbappé and Co.
Blank 3
Played his first game since the 5-0 defeat to Sturm in October. At 0:1 he stood too far away from Bellingham. On the other hand, he was able to make one or two top saves.
Terzic 1
He was largely responsible for the first goal conceded. First he lost sight of the ball, then he completely lost sight of Rodrygo. Didn't always make the best impression.
Capaldo 4
One of Salzburg's strongest players! Aggressive in tackles, won the ball well and initiated attacks well.
Bidstrup 4
Formed a duo with Capaldo that had the center well under control for long stretches. Rewarded himself for a committed performance with a real dream goal!
Yeo 1
The Malian managed almost nothing going forward. He kept getting caught out and had to realize that Real's defensive players were several sizes too big.
Nene 2
Only marginally better than Yeo, he also achieved little or nothing.
Gloukh 3
Had the Bulls' best chance in the opening stages, but shot just wide of the goal. Otherwise often hung in the air.
Daghim 3
Worked like a maniac and helped out several times in defense.
Diambou 3
Fitted in well.
Piatkowski 2
Was fouled by Vini at 0-5.
Kawamura, Gourna-Douath, Ratkov 0
OUR NOTES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
