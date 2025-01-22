Tyrolean police to cut five police stations

New criminal investigation departments and positions for traffic management would be created and specialists for cybercrime would be trained. There are particular challenges in traffic, for example, he emphasized. In the Wipptal valley in particular, preparations are being made for a turbulent volume of traffic in the coming years. "We have to ensure that the Wipptal valley is not paralyzed due to the construction work on the Luegbrücke bridge," explained Tomac. In cooperation with the highway operator Asfinag and the state of Tyrol, efforts are therefore being made to protect the Wipptal population from traffic chaos. Due to construction work and corresponding restrictions - such as the Luegbrücke bridge being partially single-lane - traffic management by the police will have to be stepped up in the coming years. In addition to monitoring departure routes, it is also the task of the police to monitor traffic in general and react to any problems as quickly as possible. A unit in Steinach with around twelve officers - ten additional police officers on peak days - would be set up for this purpose.