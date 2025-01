Alexander Gorgon in the sights of Altach

Alexander Gorgon has become the next object of desire for Altach. The former Austria Vienna player, who most recently played with Benedikt Zech at Pogon Szczecin in Poland, is already 36 years old. However, that doesn't bother sports director Roland Kirchler too much. He explains why: "I have a picture hanging in my office of a 36-year-old who scored eleven goals for SCR Altach in the 2007/08 season. There is no such thing as young or old, there is only good or not good." Incidentally, the picture in Kirchler's office is the one that Altach gave him as a farewell gift in the summer of 2008.