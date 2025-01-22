Despite the fire: Oscar nominations go ahead

No cancellation, only postponements

In light of the fires, US bestselling author Stephen King is calling for the planned Oscars ceremony in March to be canceled. He understands that the Oscars are a celebration of life "and the show must go on, blah-blah-blah, and so on and so forth", the 77-year-old wrote on the online platform Bluesky. It all makes sense to a certain extent. "But to me it still feels like Nero playing the violin while Rome burns. Or in this case, like wearing extravagant clothes while L.A. burns."