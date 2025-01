197 km/h! Lilli in the quarter-finals thanks to mega service

What a run! East Tyrol's talented tennis player Lilli Tagger (16) has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for juniors, celebrating her third success in a row against Mingge Xu (Gb/world number 491) at the tournament in Melbourne - 6:3, 6:4. She also managed to get revenge for last year's US Open, where she was knocked out in round one against the Brit. "It's difficult to say what's going just as well this time - everything is just coming together at the moment. It's really cool here," beams Lilli in the "Krone" interview. This is her third Junior Grand Slam after Wimbledon and the US Open.