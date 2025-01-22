Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New pension study

Old-age poverty worries half of all Styrians

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 14:19

The topic of financial provision is becoming increasingly important in the face of demographic change, economic difficulties and possible savings in the pension system. Steiermärkische Sparkasse and Wiener Städtische confirm this in a new survey - and show ways to combat poverty in old age.

0 Kommentare

Two thirds of Styrians doubt that they will receive a sufficient pension from the state in old age. A whopping 59 percent even assume that they will have to continue working even after they have completed their years of service in order to maintain their standard of living. These are the findings of a new pension study commissioned by Erste Bank und Sparkassen and Wiener Städtische, for which 1,000 people aged between 16 and 65 were surveyed across Austria.

"A multitude of crises - from inflation to wars and pandemics - are causing respondents deep worry lines", explains study author Paul Eiselsberg, "only seven percent expect the economic situation to improve this year". It is "no wonder" that people are worried about their future, says Sonja Brandtmayer from Wiener Städtische, explaining the importance of financial provision. In fact, the study shows that this is somewhat or very important for 86% of Styrians. Possible strokes of fate as well as partners and children and a solid standard of living are cited as reasons.

Gerhard Fabisch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Steiermärkische Sparkasse, Sonja Brandtmayer, Deputy General Manager of Wiener Städtische and study author Paul Eiselsberg presented the new pension study. (Bild: Margit Kundigraber)
Gerhard Fabisch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Steiermärkische Sparkasse, Sonja Brandtmayer, Deputy General Manager of Wiener Städtische and study author Paul Eiselsberg presented the new pension study.
(Bild: Margit Kundigraber)

Appeal aimed specifically at women
However: "Nevertheless, people often insure their possessions better than their own lives", says Brandtmayer. Financial education and forward-looking planning would therefore be crucial, especially for younger people. This can secure the future for those 48% who consider the risk of poverty in old age to be high: "Especially for women, as they are three times more likely to be affected. Healthy selfishness is required here - a partner is not sufficient financial provision."

Gerhard Fabisch, CEO of Steiermärkische, mentions demographic change as another factor in old-age provision. His forecast: "In 20 years, everyone will need a second, private pension - the state money will only ensure survival." He also encourages Styrians to save - those surveyed are already putting away 250 euros a month. However, the savings should not be left in the account, but rather deposited in a life insurance policy, funds or securities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf