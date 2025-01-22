Old-age poverty worries half of all Styrians

Appeal aimed specifically at women

However: "Nevertheless, people often insure their possessions better than their own lives", says Brandtmayer. Financial education and forward-looking planning would therefore be crucial, especially for younger people. This can secure the future for those 48% who consider the risk of poverty in old age to be high: "Especially for women, as they are three times more likely to be affected. Healthy selfishness is required here - a partner is not sufficient financial provision."