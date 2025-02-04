Style inspiration
These celebrity looks make for a hot Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you still have no idea what to wear on a date with your loved one? These celeb looks are perfect for some beautiful moments on the day of love!
Will Emily Ratajkowski charm her alleged new boyfriend Austin Butler with this look? The model beauty showed off the perfect outfit for a romantic date on Valentine's Day while on vacation in Mexico.
Sexy cleavage
Ratajkowski opted for a simple, red dress with spaghetti straps in the color of love, which really showed off her cleavage. A red bag, gold high heels and gold jewelry completed the look.
If the dinner with your loved one is more glamorous, then Victoria Swarovski's look could make your eyes light up. The stylish presenter recently appeared on Instagram in a red glitter dress, which also allowed some pretty deep insights from the side. A real eye-catcher outfit!
Glamor or coolness?
Dakota Fanning's red Golden Globes look was also pretty exciting: the Dolce & Gabbana gown featured a long leg slit and a great silhouette.
You definitely can't go wrong with a leather dress à la Dua Lipa on a Valentine's Day date. The singer presented the sexy look on Instagram, which definitely provided exciting insights.
It's all about the accessories!
Slip dresses are also perfect for Valentine's Day. The dresses made of flowing satin fabric look particularly seductive in red, as model Taylor Hill proves.
The beauty combined a piece from Victoria's Secret's Valentine's Day collection with eye-catching glitter earrings and a cute accessory - a kiss-mouth handbag!
Fellow model Grace Elizabeth, on the other hand, let flowers do the talking for Valentine's Day and posed in a great look, also from Victoria's Secret. The eye-catcher of her black halterneck top is an XXL fabric rose.
Let's see your legs!
Fancy tights are also very popular with the stars at the moment. Kendall Jenner, for example, has already appeared in bright red tights in the past. A look that is also a hit for Valentine's Day.
And if you prefer a more romantic look, slip into cute tights or socks with red hearts for a date with your loved one. Both styles will show off your legs perfectly with any outfit.
On the day of love, it only gets hotter with stockings with floral lace! A model that looks simply fantastic, especially with plain dresses or skirts.
Please kiss!
By the way, red lips go perfectly with any Valentine's Day look! For a classic look, go for lipstick. Whether matte or glossy, it always conjures up a beautiful kissable mouth.
The look is more subtle with lip gloss or a red lip oil. The latter also nourishes the lips so that they are not only shiny but also soft during a Valentine's Day kiss.
