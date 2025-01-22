Financing unclear
Nationwide guest card not yet in sight
On Wednesday morning, the economic committee of the Vorarlberg state parliament postponed the proposal for a state-wide guest card to facilitate the use of local public transport.
"Many municipalities want the guest card, the association of municipalities and the Court of Audit are calling for it, the concept is ready on the table. The fact that the government is putting this project on the back burner is completely incomprehensible," said Daniel Zadra, chairman of the Green Party. He sees delaying tactics by the ÖVP and FPÖ as well as a disregard for the interests of the municipalities.
In his opinion, it cannot be due to the financing, as the guest card would be financed by the holidaymakers: They pay an amount during their stay that benefits the municipalities for the financing and expansion of public transportation. In return, they can use all local public transport in Vorarlberg.
Many advantages
"The guest card would be a win-win situation for everyone. It relieves the financial burden on municipalities, promotes sustainable tourism and improves the quality of life of the population," Christine Bösch-Vetter, tourism spokesperson for the Green Party, adds.
The representatives of the ÖVP and FPÖ are quite happy with the idea of a nationwide guest card, but they see the issue of financing somewhat differently - after all, local public transport would only be partially financed by the municipalities. And there is no consensus on the question of who should pay how much. In addition, some tourist regions - for example in the Arlberg or Kleinwalsertal - are not convinced by the idea.
