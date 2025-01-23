KTM bankruptcy: 55 days between tears and triumph

What happens now? The next important decisions will be made in the Innviertel region: on Friday, January 24th, the examination hearings for the three KTM companies will take place at the regional court in Ried im Innkreis. The day will bring clarity as to how high the creditors' current claims are and thus the level of debt. In addition, KTM AG restructuring administrator Peter Vogl will also report to the court and the creditors on how the company intends to finance the restructuring.