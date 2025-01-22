Record value for German arms exports

Deliveries to Turkey at highest level since 2006

Arms deliveries to NATO partner Turkey are particularly controversial due to the human rights situation there, but also because of the international actions of the government in Ankara. Following the invasion of Turkish troops in Syria in 2016, export licenses were significantly reduced. Now, at just under 231 million euros, they are back at their highest level since 2006. The change of course was already apparent at the end of September, when the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Green politician Robert Habeck announced that torpedoes, guided missiles and components for submarines had once again been approved for Turkey on a larger scale.