Trump withdraws personal protection from intimate enemy Bolton

Bolton a "very stupid person" for Trump

Trump was asked about the 76-year-old at a press conference and said: "We're not going to protect people for the rest of their lives. Why should we?" It was time to end the protection, he said. He added that he had thought Bolton was a "very stupid person" who had been useful to him. The long-time diplomat, who is considered a hardliner, was White House security adviser in 2018 and 2019, but then resigned in a dispute with Trump.