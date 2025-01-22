Trump would be open to TikTok purchase by Elon Musk

Trump wants 50 percent of TikTok in the hands of the USA

In his decree, Trump ordered the Department of Justice not to enforce the provisions of the law for 75 days. When signing the order, Trump also explained his plan for the USA to receive a 50 percent share in the app. This would be a reasonable price for TikTok to continue to have access to the US market. He could either broker a sale or ensure that the app closes down, Trump emphasized.