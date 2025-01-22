UEFA membership canceled
Greenland wants to join the North American association
Amidst political discussions about the status of the island, Greenland wants to push for admission to the continental soccer association of North and Central America and the Caribbean. In February, a Greenland delegation will travel to the CONCACAF headquarters in Miami for talks. This has nothing to do with the advances of US President Donald Trump, who wants to incorporate the autonomous territory belonging to Denmark into the USA, emphasized Greenland's association president Kenneth Kleist.
Greenland has yet to play in an international competition and wants to finally make it onto the big soccer stage. In May last year, the national association submitted an application to the American association after years of hoping for membership in the European association (UEFA) failed to materialize.
Talks in Miami in February
The chances in America are likely to be better. While UEFA members must be classified as completely independent by the UN, CONCACAF also accepts territories with autonomous status. According to Kleist, Greenland has now been invited by CONCACAF to a meeting on February 27.
The largest island in the world belongs politically to Denmark, but geographically to North America. 57,000 people live on the Arctic island, where there are only 18 soccer pitches and soccer is only played from May to August. The national team consists exclusively of amateurs and has only played friendly matches so far. This year, three international matches are planned against smaller CONCACAF countries. But "there is a lot of interest from several big soccer nations to play against us," said team manager Morten Rutkjer.
