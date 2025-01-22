Greenland wants to join the North American association

The largest island in the world belongs politically to Denmark, but geographically to North America. 57,000 people live on the Arctic island, where there are only 18 soccer pitches and soccer is only played from May to August. The national team consists exclusively of amateurs and has only played friendly matches so far. This year, three international matches are planned against smaller CONCACAF countries. But "there is a lot of interest from several big soccer nations to play against us," said team manager Morten Rutkjer.