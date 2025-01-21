76 dead in Turkey
Hotel in flames: People jumped to their deaths
Horrific scenes unfolded during the devastating fire in a hotel in a Turkish ski resort, in which 76 people died. Panicked tourists jumped to their deaths from windows of the twelve-storey building. The hotel owner was arrested.
Videos published on social media show people on the top floors calling for help. "We can't go down, help us!" they shout from the hotel window. Flames can be seen behind them, the roof and the upper floors are on fire. Some of those standing below respond helplessly: "Where's the fire department?"
People jumped out of windows in panic
Some tried to save themselves from the windows by tying sheets together (see video above). An eyewitness told the newspaper "Hürriyet" that he saw people jumping out of the window. A hotel employee said he saw people jumping out of the ninth and tenth floors in panic.
According to the governor, two people died after jumping out of the window. One of those affected said on Turkish television that she had been staying on the sixth floor of the hotel with her husband and daughter and had suddenly heard cries for help. They could not find the door or the fire escape because of the smoke. Her husband jumped out of the window.
The devastating fire in the hotel in Bolu province took the 238 guests by surprise during the night. The search and extinguishing work was completed in the evening hours on Tuesday. The twelve-storey hotel is built on a slope, which made the operation more difficult, according to the interior minister. Pictures showed a black charred building.
The cause of the fire was initially unclear and an investigation was launched. The broadcasting authority imposed a news blackout - local media must therefore only adhere to public announcements.
Hotel owner was arrested
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the victims and said that those responsible would be brought to justice. He announced a day of national mourning. The hotel owner and eight other people were arrested, according to official statements. It was initially unclear what they were accused of.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
