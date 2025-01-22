Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Associations demand protection

Dogs, snakes, weapons: What carers experience

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 07:20

On home visits to elderly or mentally ill people, Salzburg care workers also experience danger, threats and verbal abuse. Will there be more protection for them by law? A new one is being drafted in Salzburg and is due to come into force in the first half of the year.

0 Kommentare

"All kinds of craziness" - this is how Salzburg Hilfswerk Managing Director Hermann Hagleitner describes what sometimes happens to his employees in mobile care.

There are threatening incidents, although fortunately they are rare. Hagleitner gives a few examples: "Someone has their relative under surveillance with a video camera - and therefore also our staff. Or there is a weapon lying around. Dogs or reptiles that are not kept appropriately can also be dangerous."

Weapons, snakes or dogs endanger Salzburg care staff in individual cases. But they still have to come into the building. (Bild: Honorar)
Weapons, snakes or dogs endanger Salzburg care staff in individual cases. But they still have to come into the building.
(Bild: Honorar)

Unacceptable behavior
At the Salzburg Diakoniewerk, another large sponsoring organization, there are problems in individual cases. Managing Director Michael König describes unacceptable behavior: "It can go as far as threats or racist and insulting remarks."

If a snake is not kept safe, it poses a danger. "Everything that happens in households also happens in home care," says one sponsoring association. (Bild: TSV Tirol)
If a snake is not kept safe, it poses a danger. "Everything that happens in households also happens in home care," says one sponsoring association.
(Bild: TSV Tirol)

A smaller association in the country says that physical attacks and "verbally very bad things" can happen. You have to protect your employees as best you can, because: "You're happy to have every employee you have." 

Zitat Icon

Everything that happens in homes also happens in home care. A change in the law is absolutely necessary.

Hermann Hagleitner, GF HIlfswerk Salzburg

Is a legal framework finally coming?
The providers have been calling for a legal guideline for precisely such cases for some time - so that their employees are protected and the care of the clients is ensured at the same time. After all, you can't just leave them unattended from one day to the next. This is why Hilfswerk, Diakonie and the Salzburg Social Services Association are calling for stricter regulations to be included in the newly drafted Salzburg Care Act. They recently submitted corresponding statements to the state within the review period.

Currently no immediate termination possible
Carers should no longer visit clients after threats. At present, they must continue to do so for four weeks after incidents. Only then may the provider remove the carer. Diakonie is urging that these unacceptable situations must be corrected by the new law.

State Councillor: "Protection has top priority"
Provincial Councillor for Social Affairs Christian Pewny is aware of the demands. "We are currently evaluating the comments. The proposals are being reviewed for applicability and expediency," says Pewny. The protection of care workers is his top priority.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf