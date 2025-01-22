Dogs, snakes, weapons: What carers experience

Is a legal framework finally coming?

The providers have been calling for a legal guideline for precisely such cases for some time - so that their employees are protected and the care of the clients is ensured at the same time. After all, you can't just leave them unattended from one day to the next. This is why Hilfswerk, Diakonie and the Salzburg Social Services Association are calling for stricter regulations to be included in the newly drafted Salzburg Care Act. They recently submitted corresponding statements to the state within the review period.