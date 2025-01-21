Record spending:
Which companies are spending the most on advertising
Because Austrians have put the brakes on consumption in the face of high inflation, companies reacted in the previous year and increased their advertising expenditure dramatically. The aim was to motivate people to spend more again. We show who the biggest "advertisers" are.
Companies spent more money on advertising in 2024 than ever before. "They almost managed to break the five billion euro barrier," says expert and market researcher Ronald Luisser from the FOCUS Institute. Specifically, companies have invested 4961 million euros in advertising, an increase of 6.2 percent compared to 2023.
Rewe most active
The Rewe Group (Billa, Bipa, Penny & Co) was the most active with expenditure of 227.7 million euros, which was a whopping 34.5 percent more than in the previous year (see chart). Luisser: "Compared to 2022, Rewe has even increased its advertising activities by 40 percent."
Spar is in second place with 177.4 million euros. "That was also a significant increase of 16.1 percent," says Luisser. XXXLutz is third with 159.5 million euros, a drop of 4.9 percent. According to the expert, the fact that the furniture store chain spent less on advertisements and TV commercials was due to the crisis of a rival: "Kika-Leiner was less active, so it wasn't necessary for XXXLutz to step on the advertising gas either."
Luisser's conclusion: "At a time when people are looking to save money, food retailers in particular have tried to lure consumers away. And they wanted to show with promotions that they are cheap." The big branded goods companies such as Procter & Gamble and Henkel also increasingly courted customers.
It is interesting to note that companies are increasingly turning to celebrities for support in their advertising - so-called "testimonials". For example, the music duo Seiler & Speer with beer and guitar appeared on Billa posters. Hofer used local footballers such as Alexander Schlager, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch and Christoph Baumgartner on its posters during the European Championships (motto: "This prize is safe for us") and Lidl scored points with Christina Stürmer.
The largest "classic" advertising channel is print media: of the almost five billion euros spent on advertising in the previous year, almost 1.8 billion euros went to newspapers, magazines, etc. Television is in second place with just under 1.5 billion euros, followed by classic online advertising with just over one billion euros. Outdoor advertising, such as posters, accounted for EUR 340 million, radio for EUR 300 million and cinema advertising for EUR 14 million.
Expenditure will continue to rise this year
Companies are likely to spend more money on advertising again this year. According to the FOCUS survey of advertising agencies and companies, the advertising volume is expected to increase by 0.7 percent in 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
