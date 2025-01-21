Fans sabotaged camera at Graz city derby

"Yes, I cut the cable and he made sure I didn't fly off", the young defendant (21) breaks his silence in front of criminal court judge Hanspeter Draxler. "Several people wanted the cameras to be cut. I wanted to prove myself," admits the Styrian. Together with the second defendant, a 31-year-old student, he cut the cable of at least one surveillance camera during the Graz city derby in October of the previous year with the help of a third stranger and even caused a short circuit in the Merkur Arena. "That was a group dynamic process, and I'm sorry about it. I didn't think that so much would happen right away," admits the second defendant. The resulting damage according to the Graz public prosecutor's office: around 8600 euros!