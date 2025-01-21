Trial in Graz
Fans sabotaged camera at Graz city derby
To avoid being filmed at the Graz soccer derby last year, three fans simply cut the cables in the Merkur Arena in Graz. Two perpetrators were caught and are now on trial.
"Yes, I cut the cable and he made sure I didn't fly off", the young defendant (21) breaks his silence in front of criminal court judge Hanspeter Draxler. "Several people wanted the cameras to be cut. I wanted to prove myself," admits the Styrian. Together with the second defendant, a 31-year-old student, he cut the cable of at least one surveillance camera during the Graz city derby in October of the previous year with the help of a third stranger and even caused a short circuit in the Merkur Arena. "That was a group dynamic process, and I'm sorry about it. I didn't think that so much would happen right away," admits the second defendant. The resulting damage according to the Graz public prosecutor's office: around 8600 euros!
The defense attorneys, Raimund Hofmann and Armin Posawetz, strongly dispute the amount of damage. One invoice does not match the time of the crime, and the hourly rates of the technicians from two other companies vary by around 180 euros. One electrical company charged around 250 euros per hour, the other only around 75 euros, meaning that the actual amount of damage was less than 5,000 euros - which, the two lawyers argue, means that it could only be a case of simple and not serious damage to property.
Mr. Rat can certainly see some merit in this and sentences the two men to an unconditional fine of 1,600 and 800 euros (not legally binding). Incidentally, the judge wanted to know from the defendants: "Who was the third person in the group?" "We don't know," they both agreed. "Of course not," says Mr. Rat...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.