Commerzialbank: “I have ruined livelihoods”

Franziska Klikovits will probably still be annoyed to this day that this damned adverb "probably" happened to her in front of the grand jury at the Eisenstadt Regional Court: "I will probably never be able to forgive myself for my behavior," said the 59-year-old, who used the first few minutes of her testimony to apologize. "There are no words for what I did. I know many of the victims - I robbed them of their money, ruined people and livelihoods." She should have pulled the ripcord many years ago. But she lacked the courage. "I can understand if people don't want to accept my apology. In any case, I am sorry from the bottom of my heart."