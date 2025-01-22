Vacation vs. sick leave: “Was never my intention”

Criticism from his own ranks

The fact that Sternad has apparently overstepped the mark is also shown by criticism from within his own ranks: "There is no question for us that sick employees can recuperate at home without having to take leave - this basic principle of sick leave cannot be shaken. The Carinthian colleague has clearly overstepped the mark here," criticizes Mario Pulker, Chairman of the WKÖ's Catering Trade Association. However, it must be acknowledged that the increased number of sick days over the last few years represents a considerable burden for employers and employees.