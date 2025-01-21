Straka celebrated at home
Wife danced in front of the TV and bought Coke
Wife Paige danced in front of the TV with son Leo in her arms after her "godfather" Sepp Straka's third PGA Tour tournament win. When he arrived home from La Quinta in Birmingham (Alabama), two giant packs of his beloved Diet Coke were waiting for the Austrian golf star as a little surprise.
After his return to Birmingham, Sepp Straka wrote in one of his rare Instagram posts: "Back home with Leo and Paige, I feel like a champion. Thank you to my wonderful family, my team and my sponsors. I couldn't celebrate such success without you."
The PGA Tour took over the post on its channels and wrote: "Sometimes you don't need more in life than family and Diet Coke." "Golf Monthly" once reported that he brings a supply of his favorite drink himself to tournaments sponsored by "Pepsi". But the best present for him was playing with his son Leo (1), whom he pushed around the car in a mini-car.
Turning the right screws
Wife Paige explicitly thanked Tim Yelverton, who is responsible for the short game in Straka's team, on Instagram: "The success started with the hard work at home." After last season, Straka analyzed: "It was a good year. If I had putted even better, I could have had a fantastic year." So he and Yelverton worked meticulously on the short game during pre-season. Great progress was already made at the two tournaments in Hawaii. The knot finally burst in La Quinta.
Straka played an incredible 27 birdies over the four days and prevented several stroke losses with strong putts. In addition, his tee shots and iron play were as precise as ever thanks to years of working with swing coach John Tillery, who always calls him "Big Man" - and his third tournament win on the PGA Tour was perfect.
His former coach Claude Grenier was delighted in Cape Town, South Africa: "That was a great win for Sepp. It was certainly difficult to go into the final round with a four-shot lead. Do I play aggressively or play it safe? He solved that perfectly. Only two bogeys in 72 holes is an extremely good performance."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.