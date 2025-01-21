Wife danced in front of the TV and bought Coke

Turning the right screws

Wife Paige explicitly thanked Tim Yelverton, who is responsible for the short game in Straka's team, on Instagram: "The success started with the hard work at home." After last season, Straka analyzed: "It was a good year. If I had putted even better, I could have had a fantastic year." So he and Yelverton worked meticulously on the short game during pre-season. Great progress was already made at the two tournaments in Hawaii. The knot finally burst in La Quinta.