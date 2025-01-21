At the inauguration
Secret message from Melania Trump’s hat revealed!
While Donald Trump was ceremoniously sworn in as US President for the second time on Monday, his wife Melania's look was a talking point. Her hat in particular - as has now been analyzed - sent a clear message!
While some compared the hat to the oversized accessory from Jim Carrey's cult film "The Mask", a Zorro hat or even a buzz saw, others saw it as a clear message: "I'm the boss lady here and I do what I want!" or as one Twitter user put it: "Melania in her 'mafia don't mess with me or my family' era."
This time, Melania Trump did not take to the stage in a bright "Tradwife" costume like at her husband's first inauguration, but in an elegant ensemble by American designer Adam Lippes.
The look was graceful and strong, consisting of a navy blue silk wool coat, a pencil skirt and an ivory silk crepe blouse. The outfit was rounded off with an eye-catching hat with a white band by Eric Javits - an accessory that, according to the designer himself, reflected "a thoughtful expression of herself".
Sophisticated staging
But there is more than just fashion behind the stylish façade. Fashion historian Nancy MacDonell told the New York Post: "Melania is saying with her look: 'I am flawless and in control. She's sending a message that this time she's going to do things her way."
Indeed, Melania Trump's outfit looked like a well thought-out production - simple, understated and yet with an unmistakable message: she cannot be influenced.
"Understated, classic - yet powerful"
Hat designer Eric Javits was deeply impressed by the effect his work had on Melania. "When I held the hat in my hands, it was a simple hat," he said. "But on her head it became something powerful. Everything fit together, and her grace and presence made it a very strong visual statement."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
