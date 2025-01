Fixed: Bayern sign top German talent

"One of the greatest German talents"

Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund described the young professional as "one of Germany's greatest talents". At Hoffenheim, Christian Ilzer is counting on the young star to help them achieve their goal of staying in the league. TSG sporting director Andreas Schicker explained that he was happy to have extended Bischof's contract. "However, Tom's rapid sporting development has of course not gone unnoticed by other, very well-known top clubs."