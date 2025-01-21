Vorteilswelt
Negligent homicide?

Death drama on the Glockner: explosive questions remain unanswered

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 13:45

The tragic death of the 33-year-old mountaineer who froze to death just below the summit of the Grossglockner at the weekend continues to occupy the police and judiciary. The public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck ordered an autopsy of the body. At the same time, investigations are underway against the partner (36) of the deceased. Explosive questions remain unanswered.

The tragedy that occurred on the Grossglockner on Sunday night shocked the whole of Austria and beyond its borders. As reported, the Salzburg couple had set off on the tour on Saturday morning. The duo wanted to climb Austria's highest peak via the Stüdlgrat and then descend via the Kleinglockner and Erzherzog-Johann-Hütte (Adlersruhe). But this did not happen. The woman died - from freezing to death!

The ascent was slow due to physical and technical difficulties, the police reported. It is still completely unclear why the couple continued to climb even after dark and then during the night. Others had turned back because of the hurricane.

Helicopter crew still saw the couple
At around 8.15 p.m., other climbers noticed lights in the summit area and raised the alarm. The alpine police observed the situation and also tried in vain to reach the duo by phone. At around 10 p.m., they sent the Salzburg police helicopter in the direction of the Glockner. Despite the most adverse conditions, the helicopter made it through, the crew illuminated the summit, but were unable to detect an emergency situation. The duo continued to climb and did not draw attention to any problems of their own accord.

In any case, at around midnight, the two were unable to make any further progress around 50 meters below the summit. The 33-year-old was too exhausted.

According to the police, the 36-year-old stayed with his girlfriend for some time. However, she then asked him to descend to the Adlersruhe alone. The 36-year-old complied with his partner's request. At around 3.40 am, he then managed to raise the alarm from the Adlersruhe.

Hours of climbing, help came too late
Mountain rescuers and Alpine police set off on foot during the night. A helicopter rescue was not possible at daybreak due to the strong winds. However, when the emergency services arrived at the victim at around 10 a.m., all help was too late for the woman. She was already dead.

We are now awaiting the final results of the autopsy.

StA-Sprecher Hansjörg Mayr

Investigation on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter
Her partner was unharmed and is now the focus of a police investigation. "The man is being investigated on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter," it said. However, this is not unusual in such cases. However, the 36-year-old has not yet been questioned, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday in response to a question from "Krone". However, this will happen soon.

A preliminary autopsy result confirmed the initial suspicion that the woman died of hypothermia. "However, we are still waiting for the final autopsy results and the results of the police investigation," explained Hansjörg Mayr, spokesman for the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office. Only then will a decision be made on how to proceed.

Lack of understanding among experienced alpinists
Experienced alpinists, however, cannot understand how the tragic accident could have happened. Why did the couple continue to climb until the woman was completely exhausted? And why didn't the man raise the alarm from above? Apparently there is a cell phone network there. It is also unlikely to have been due to the cell phone battery, as the man is said to have used his own smartphone to raise the alarm at the Adlersruhe. But why only there, hours later?

