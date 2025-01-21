Hospital outpatient clinics: Lercher speaks of “breaking one’s word”

100 million euros for LKH Hochsteiermark

In his reply, Kornhäusl once again emphasized that it is not possible to cover the entire spectrum of care at all hospital locations. There was no way around a structural reform. He defended the change in Bruck: this would bring better healthcare in the region, a second "flagship" would be created alongside the Graz University Hospital, in which 100 million euros would be invested. 60 million alone will be invested in Bruck, where the construction of a new psychiatric ward with 100 beds will start in April.