Principal Klar: “It has become more Arabic”

Headscarf ban until the age of 14

What about the issue of veils and the headscarf in everyday school life? Sure: "You can see on the streets that the headscarf is making its way into elementary school. I've never had so many girls wearing headscarves and girls with abayas and hijabs as I have this year in the first classes. This is gaining momentum from year to year. Above all, the hijab and abaya - not just covering hair, but a cloak like this - is a political statement and not a question of faith." There is no mixture of peoples in the classes, but rather a homogeneous group that is unified by Islam. Clearly: "And you have to do something about that. I think there needs to be a ban on headscarves in schools, at least until the age of 14."