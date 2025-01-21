E-charging stations instead of an eyesore

The unused area just before the highway entrance in Lendorf would be ideal as a parking lot - especially for commuters. However, as reported, the state of Carinthia and the municipality of Lendorf have simply not been able to reach an agreement for years. Because neither side wants to assume liability. "We have been offering the municipality for a long time to carry out the necessary renovation work, such as asphalting and drainage, so that the area can be used by the municipality," says the state, which is the owner of the desolate and closed area. "However, the municipality should take over the winter service, waste disposal and mowing work," was the agreement proposed by the state at the time, but this was not signed by Mayor Marika Lagger-Pöllinger last year. "This is simply not feasible for us as a municipality, we simply cannot assume any liability here," Lagger-Pöllinger continues to stand by her opinion.