Lendorf
E-charging stations instead of an eyesore
The municipality and the state cannot agree on how to manage the parking lot in Lendorf, which has been closed for years. Now a third party has come into play that could provide a solution.
The unused area just before the highway entrance in Lendorf would be ideal as a parking lot - especially for commuters. However, as reported, the state of Carinthia and the municipality of Lendorf have simply not been able to reach an agreement for years. Because neither side wants to assume liability. "We have been offering the municipality for a long time to carry out the necessary renovation work, such as asphalting and drainage, so that the area can be used by the municipality," says the state, which is the owner of the desolate and closed area. "However, the municipality should take over the winter service, waste disposal and mowing work," was the agreement proposed by the state at the time, but this was not signed by Mayor Marika Lagger-Pöllinger last year. "This is simply not feasible for us as a municipality, we simply cannot assume any liability here," Lagger-Pöllinger continues to stand by her opinion.
However, interest from a private company now brings new hope that the eyesore could be consigned to history after all and put to good use in the future. "Private companies would be willing to set up e-charging stations there." That would be the ideal solution, according to state officials and the municipality. However, it is still unclear whether this will actually happen in the near future. "There would have to be concrete talks for that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.