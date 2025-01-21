Hofer too soft?
Haselmayer: “FPÖ voters want tough announcements”
Political insider and opinion pollster Christoph Haselmayer from the IFDD attests Hans Peter Doskozil a good result in the Burgenland state election. This is also due to his work over the last five years: "Burgenland has become something of a role model. From the minimum wage in the state civil service to the state's security and migration policy, for example."
Voters in Burgenland are also not as flexible as in other federal states, where those in power have been punished. Haselmayer: "For example Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the strong governor of Lower Austria. Minus ten percent. But I'm also thinking of Tyrol. Or Vorarlberg with Mr. Wallner as governor. Voters are becoming more and more flexible. That was not the case in Burgenland, which certainly has to do with the person Hans Peter Doskozil."
Haselmayer's view of the performance of the Burgenland FPÖ under Norbert Hofer is also interesting: "Norbert Hofer is certainly the best-known FPÖ politician alongside Herbert Kickl. But I was there on election night. And I had the impression that the members of the Freedom Party were simply disappointed. That they had expected much more. Many people always say that the FPÖ would get more votes with Marlene Svazek in Salzburg, Manfred Haimbuchner in Upper Austria and Norbert Hofer in Burgenland than with Herbert Kickl. But no, Herbert Kickl won more percentages in Burgenland in the National Council elections than Norbert Hofer did in the regional elections. This means that the liberal electorate does not want this 'ÖVP-light' approach. They also want tough and more radical statements. That's what this group of voters will vote for. And the day yesterday clearly showed that."
No SPÖ-FPÖ coalition
What will happen in Burgenland now in terms of a coalition? Haselmayer: "Doskozil's most likely option is to play the Green card. But the ÖVP card would also be a charming solution. Because with the ÖVP you would have a partner that is represented in the future federal government. At least as a junior partner. What I rule out one hundred percent is a cooperation between the SPÖ and the FPÖ. That means Norbert Hofer will have to take a seat on the opposition bench. I'm clearly going out on a limb here."
Strache politically dead as a doornail
When asked what effect the Burgenland election result would now have on the rescheduled state election in Vienna on April 27, Haselmayer replied succinctly: "None at all!". The tasks of a city with over a million inhabitants are completely different to those in Burgenland. In general, things would not go badly for the SPÖ in Vienna. Haselmayer: "I trust Michael Ludwig to achieve another four in the election result." (Note: in the last election in 2020, the Vienna SPÖ achieved 41.6% under Ludwig). By bringing the election date forward, he has spared the population a long election campaign. Haselmayer: "That was a stroke of genius by Michael Ludwig." Dominik Nepp from the FPÖ and the SPÖ would rub up against each other again. Both sides would benefit from this. For HC Strache, however, who has announced his intention to run in the Vienna elections, the political insider predicts little flattering: "Strache is politically dead as a doornail."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.