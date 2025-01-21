Haselmayer: “FPÖ voters want tough announcements”

Strache politically dead as a doornail

When asked what effect the Burgenland election result would now have on the rescheduled state election in Vienna on April 27, Haselmayer replied succinctly: "None at all!". The tasks of a city with over a million inhabitants are completely different to those in Burgenland. In general, things would not go badly for the SPÖ in Vienna. Haselmayer: "I trust Michael Ludwig to achieve another four in the election result." (Note: in the last election in 2020, the Vienna SPÖ achieved 41.6% under Ludwig). By bringing the election date forward, he has spared the population a long election campaign. Haselmayer: "That was a stroke of genius by Michael Ludwig." Dominik Nepp from the FPÖ and the SPÖ would rub up against each other again. Both sides would benefit from this. For HC Strache, however, who has announced his intention to run in the Vienna elections, the political insider predicts little flattering: "Strache is politically dead as a doornail."