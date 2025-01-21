Vorteilswelt
But less successful

Austrians initiate more referendums

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 12:01

Since referendums can be supported digitally, there have been significantly more of them. At the same time, the success rate has decreased, the parliament announced in a press release on Tuesday. Since 2018, there have been a total of 67 referendums, including "Don't smoke" by the Medical Association and Cancer Aid and one against corruption.

At least 100,000 signatures or the support of one sixth of the voters in each of three federal states are required for a matter to be dealt with in the National Council. Since 2018, it has been possible to support referendums online using ID-Austria. The majority (54%) now also use this option. Alternatively, supporters can come to the registration office in their own municipality in person.

Seven out of ten successful
From 1964 to 2017, there were 39 referendums, 67 in the last seven years alone. Around seven out of ten (69%) were successful, i.e. had to be dealt with in the National Council. In the past, nine out of ten referendums were successful.

The debate in the National Council is also less intense today. Before 2018, petitions were often discussed several times in a committee; today, the majority are discussed exactly once. There were only six motions for resolutions out of 46 referendums.

As reported, there is also money to be made. For each successful referendum, 13,686 euros are available to cover the costs. According to parliament, individual groups regularly submit referendums on the same or similar topics. There are always two with opposing viewpoints, such as "Smoke - Yes" and "Smoke - No". Referendums are submitted by trade unions, political parties and civil society organizations such as NGOs, among others.

