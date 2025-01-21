Geoblocking remains a problem despite EU regulation

Audiovisual services currently exempt

Certain areas classified as problematic, such as audiovisual services and online services that provide access to copyright-protected content, are not covered by the regulation. As this is due to be revised in the near future, the auditors are calling for the advantages and disadvantages of a possible extension of the scope to be analyzed. The EU Commission is requested to carry out a corresponding study. The Commission should also update its guidelines for the authorities of the Member States and promote exchanges between them.