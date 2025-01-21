Annoying country blocks
Geoblocking remains a problem despite EU regulation
Unjustified geo-blocking is still a problem in the EU, according to a report published on Monday by the EU Court of Auditors. The EU Geoblocking Regulation, which was intended to ensure equal access for consumers to online goods and services throughout the EU, is not being implemented efficiently, according to the Court of Auditors. The Austrian measures to promote awareness of geo-blocking and against discrimination were cited as a good example.
Geo-blocking occurs when traders operating in a certain EU country restrict or completely block online access for customers because they live in another country or if the conditions for purchasing goods or services depend on the customer's location. This is prohibited under EU regulations from 2018. There are only exceptions in a few cases, e.g. different age limits for the purchase of alcohol.
Audiovisual services currently exempt
Certain areas classified as problematic, such as audiovisual services and online services that provide access to copyright-protected content, are not covered by the regulation. As this is due to be revised in the near future, the auditors are calling for the advantages and disadvantages of a possible extension of the scope to be analyzed. The EU Commission is requested to carry out a corresponding study. The Commission should also update its guidelines for the authorities of the Member States and promote exchanges between them.
The report also calls for more efficient monitoring regulations: Customers and retailers are often not sufficiently informed about the scope of consumer protection and possible arbitration bodies. There are also major differences between the individual EU countries when it comes to taking action against traders who do not comply with the regulations. The fines range from 26 euros to 5 million euros and in some cases also depend on the retailer's turnover. The Court of Auditors warns that all of this leads to unequal competitive conditions in the EU internal market.
Austria not specifically audited
Austria was not one of the Member States specifically audited, but the Austrian authorities were included in online surveys. Its measures to promote awareness of geo-blocking and against discrimination in the media were cited by the EU Court of Auditors as a good example, even before the geo-blocking regulation came into force. The Association for Consumer Information (VKI) acts as the European Consumer Center in Austria. Its website contains a separate section on geo-blocking, in which the content of the Geoblocking Regulation and its exceptions, discrimination in payments and enforcement options are presented transparently.
The report emphasizes that "with the adoption of the Geo-blocking Regulation, progress has been made in addressing the needs of consumers and traders". In a written statement, the Commission emphasized that it had provided guidelines to accompany the regulation and supported the interpretation in exchange with the competent national authorities in order to reduce the risk of inconsistent interpretation. The review in 2025 offers an opportunity to make providers and customers more aware of the actual scope of the regulation.
