First hours in office
These signatures are changing our world
Donald Trump is once again President of the USA. The 78-year-old embarked on a veritable marathon of decrees in the first few hours of his second term. To the applause of his supporters, he signed documents that will change the world.
The "inauguration" celebrations were to last well into the evening. Numerous balls, receptions and parties were planned in Washington for Trump supporters, some of whom had already flocked to the capital in droves from all parts of the country days ago.
The highlight was a parade in front of thousands of supporters in the Capitol One Arena in downtown Washington, where Trump also signed the first decrees. In principle, these allow him to initiate initial measures by bypassing Congress. It was not initially clear how many of the executive orders would actually be put into practice.
Signature show in front of cheering fans
A desk was set up in front of 20,000 MAGA fans in the sports arena in Washington. On it: several documents and fountain pens. He signed numerous decrees aimed, for example, at drastically limiting immigration and withdrawing from the Paris climate protection agreement and the WHO.
However, migrants waiting at the border in Mexico to be allowed into the USA felt the consequences immediately. Appointments they had already been given to apply for asylum were canceled at short notice. The people on the ground burst into tears in droves.
New course in trade policy
With regard to trade policy, Trump is planning to introduce tariffs of 25 percent on products from Canada and Mexico. "I think we're going to do it on February 1st," Trump said in the White House. When asked by a journalist about the tariffs, Trump said: "We're thinking 25 percent for Mexico and Canada because they have a large number of people (...) coming in."
To stem irregular migration, Trump has declared a national emergency on the southern border. The Secretary of Defense now has the authority to deploy soldiers to counter this emergency and support the Department of Homeland Security. The declared aim is to prevent any more illegal migrants from crossing the southern border into the USA.
The 78-year-old also ordered the expansion of border fortifications with Mexico. The Department of Homeland Security was instructed to take all appropriate measures to deport migrants without the right to stay. Unregistered migrants are to be identified.
Children born in the USA to undocumented migrants have been stripped of their right to automatic citizenship. Trump also wants to end this right to citizenship by birth in the USA for children of parents who are in the USA legally but only temporarily. However, the question of the legality of the decree will ultimately have to be clarified by the judiciary.
In order to strengthen the economy, Trump wants to reduce inflation, including by expanding oil and gas production in order to reduce costs for consumers and industry. The 78-year-old declared a national energy emergency. This is intended to simplify the use of natural resources such as oil, gas, but also uranium, coal and critical raw materials and speed up approval procedures, for example for the construction of pipelines.
In addition, numerous trade agreements (China, Mexico and Canada) were released for review. In the case of Canada and Mexico, Trump announced his intention to impose tariffs of 25 percent on products from these countries, probably from February 1. He also wants to take action against high fees for American ships in the Panama Canal. "We'll get him back," said Trump. He had even not ruled out military action to take control of the canal.
To satisfy his base, Trump has pardoned all supporters convicted of the violent attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Any outstanding criminal proceedings in the case are to be dropped.
As of a few hours ago, there are only two genders in the USA, at least if Trump has his way. Namely male and female. In doing so, he is extremely restricting the rights of trans people. Official documents such as passports and visas will once again have to show the "correct biological sex".
North America's highest mountain will once again be called Mount McKinley and the change to Mount Denali by his predecessor Barack Obama will be reversed. The video app TikTok will be granted a reprieve in order to reorganize its ownership structure. Trump's plan is to give the USA a 50 percent share in the app. The Chinese app is immensely popular with Trump supporters.
Elon Musk should not be missing, of course! The committee that is to cut US government spending was set up by decree. Trump told journalists at the White House that Musk would be given an office for around 20 employees. As expected, the committee will be called the "Department of Government Efficiency" - the abbreviation "DOGE" corresponds to the name of a fun digital currency popularized by Musk.
In recent months, Musk had held out the prospect of drastic cuts to the state apparatus. It remains to be seen what his actual status will be: As an active corporate citizen, he cannot simply also be a civil servant. It was expected that he would make proposals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
