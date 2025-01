Heavily intoxicated causes rear-end collision

On Monday evening at around 6.20 p.m., a 44-year-old female driver was driving out of town on Pischeldorfer Straße in Klagenfurt and stopped her vehicle behind a line of cars before the junction with Welzenegger Straße. The driver behind, a 20-year-old man, also brought his car to a halt. Shortly afterwards, however, a 40-year-old man crashed his car into the rear of the 20-year-old's vehicle, pushing it onto the woman's car.